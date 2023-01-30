Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,963 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 25.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.72. 1,202,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

