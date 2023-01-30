Altman Advisors Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HubSpot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 102,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 17.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,154,000 after buying an additional 195,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after buying an additional 139,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,096,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,309 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,963. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

HubSpot stock traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $351.81. 202,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,481. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.09. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $596.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 1.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

