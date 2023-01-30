Altman Advisors Inc. Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $727.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.41. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

