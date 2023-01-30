Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 359 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 302,010 shares of company stock worth $29,275,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,251. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

