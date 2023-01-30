Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $187,625,000 after buying an additional 112,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

EA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.18. 653,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

