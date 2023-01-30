Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $141.99. 1,839,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,631. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $138.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.
Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
