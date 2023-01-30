Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $141.99. 1,839,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,631. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $138.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

