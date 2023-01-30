Amaze World (AMZE) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and $38,115.70 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00397086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.82 or 0.27872477 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00581532 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

