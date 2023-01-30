AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $5.51

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.28. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 7,452,948 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after buying an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.