American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $133.00 at Citigroup

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.78.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $172.31 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.