Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 5.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 484.3% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $344.57. 195,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $352.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

