Amgen 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,472.14 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Amgen has a market cap of $101.61 million and $20,472.14 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amgen

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.02932399 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,597.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

