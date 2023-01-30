Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) & Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Critical Analysis

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Amgen alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amgen and Axcella Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.98 billion 5.21 $5.89 billion $12.47 20.34 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$64.63 million ($1.66) -0.42

Profitability

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Amgen and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 25.96% 287.23% 16.16% Axcella Health N/A -567.25% -147.10%

Volatility & Risk

Amgen has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amgen and Axcella Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 4 4 4 0 2.00 Axcella Health 0 2 2 0 2.50

Amgen presently has a consensus price target of $253.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 657.58%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Amgen.

Summary

Amgen beats Axcella Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About Axcella Health

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.