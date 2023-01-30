Analysts Set abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Target Price at GBX 177.50

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177.50 ($2.20).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 208.68 ($2.58) on Wednesday. abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 254 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 786.30.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

