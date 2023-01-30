Analysts Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target at $452.18

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $452.67.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on argenx from €470.00 ($510.87) to €480.00 ($521.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Down 0.3 %

ARGX stock opened at $380.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.75. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $407.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 66.04% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The business had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. Research analysts expect that argenx will post -15.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in argenx by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,392 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.