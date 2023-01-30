Analysts Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) PT at $7.67

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

