Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.55.

NLY stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

