Anyswap Self Reported Market Cap Tops $79.92 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $9.32 or 0.00040182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $79.92 million and approximately $17,131.05 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00398829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,480.40 or 0.27994834 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00583448 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.49303677 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $23,183.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.