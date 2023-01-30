Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 8,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 3.4 %

About Apartment Investment and Management

AIV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. 854,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

