Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $587,051.69 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00088211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00057379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.