AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Raised to $141.00 at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.50.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $106.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.18. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $127.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 9.9% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

