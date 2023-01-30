AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Price Up 3.2% on Analyst Upgrade

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $141.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AppFolio traded as high as $109.57 and last traded at $109.40. 61,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 110,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.01.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPF. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AppFolio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AppFolio by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.