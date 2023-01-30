Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys $1,350,050.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,806,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,350,628.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28.

On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.