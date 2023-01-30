Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $154.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.53.

Apple stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.06.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

