Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419,401 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,440 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.28% of Applied Materials worth $198,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.70. The company had a trading volume of 857,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $145.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

