Aquamarine Zurich AG Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aquamarine Zurich AG acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,000. Mastercard comprises about 11.4% of Aquamarine Zurich AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Mastercard by 181.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $372.80. The stock had a trading volume of 740,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.57.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

