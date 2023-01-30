Aquamarine Zurich AG Purchases New Holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Aquamarine Zurich AG purchased a new stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. Daily Journal accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aquamarine Zurich AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aquamarine Zurich AG owned approximately 0.83% of Daily Journal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 47.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daily Journal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Daily Journal Price Performance

NASDAQ DJCO traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $302.70. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.21 and a 200-day moving average of $270.65. The stock has a market cap of $417.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $236.01 and a 52 week high of $336.84.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 140.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%.

Daily Journal Profile

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.