Arcblock Trading Up 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Arcblock has a market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $501,458.36 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

