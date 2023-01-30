Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AMBP opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

