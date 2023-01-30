Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.64 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Ardor has a market cap of $85.62 million and $9.64 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00086440 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00057151 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010055 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025332 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004142 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000227 BTC.
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
