Ardor Price Hits $0.0953 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $95.17 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00087229 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00057769 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010655 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025809 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000233 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
