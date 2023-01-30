Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DANGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 36420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.76 million and a P/E ratio of -10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DANGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

