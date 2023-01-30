Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 36420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.76 million and a P/E ratio of -10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

