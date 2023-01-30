ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New $775.00 Price Target at Argus

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Argus from $590.00 to $775.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML stock opened at $667.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $603.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.33. The stock has a market cap of $268.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

