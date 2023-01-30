ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Raised to GBX 625 at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 590 ($7.30) to GBX 625 ($7.74) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.90) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.38) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.42) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 965 ($11.95).

ASOS Stock Up 2.8 %

ASC opened at GBX 833 ($10.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 616.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 700.32. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,254.16 ($27.91). The company has a market capitalization of £833.12 million and a PE ratio of 2,687.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

