ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 950 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.76) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.52) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.38) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.42) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.90) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 961.82 ($11.91).

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 810.50 ($10.03) on Thursday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,297 ($28.44). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 616.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 700.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £810.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,614.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

