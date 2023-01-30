Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.11

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.11 and last traded at $128.86, with a volume of 46972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 83.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,139,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after acquiring an additional 266,924 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199,698 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 186,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 987.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 157,072 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.