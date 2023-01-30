Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,948 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $75.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $77.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

