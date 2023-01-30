Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Bought by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Atrion accounts for 1.2% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Atrion were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 22.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRI traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $647.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $534.99 and a 52-week high of $783.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

