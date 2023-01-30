ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATSAF. Raymond James began coverage on ATS in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

ATS Trading Up 4.6 %

ATSAF opened at $40.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. ATS has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $42.17.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

