Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Hits $260.05 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $260.05 million and $34.20 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

