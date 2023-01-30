Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Rossmore Private Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.9% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,910. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.