Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Rossmore Private Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.9% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
ADP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,910. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.
Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing
In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
