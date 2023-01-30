Avalanche Price Reaches $20.69 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $20.69 or 0.00087229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.51 billion and $401.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00057769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,209,083 coins and its circulating supply is 314,803,093 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

