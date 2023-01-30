AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $73,521,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,342,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $50,107,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $177.01. 21,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

