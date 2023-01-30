AXS Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.84. 222,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.