AXS Investments LLC Decreases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE CPT traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $121.82. 48,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,308. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.22. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.