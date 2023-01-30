AXS Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.5% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 593,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,934. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $90.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

