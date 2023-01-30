AXS Investments LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.48. 1,088,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,918,465. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,989 shares of company stock worth $24,216,508. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.