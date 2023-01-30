AXS Investments LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.4% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

V traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,517. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

