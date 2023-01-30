AXS Investments LLC Purchases 2,055 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 66.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 315,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,373. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

