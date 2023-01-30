AXS Investments LLC Purchases 4,206 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

NVDA traded down $4.42 on Monday, hitting $199.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,078,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,939,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

