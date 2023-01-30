AXS Investments LLC Sells 163 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.90. 50,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.56.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.